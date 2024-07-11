FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,071. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

