FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,226,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $44,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.