First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.94

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 31494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
