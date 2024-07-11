First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.94

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 31494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

