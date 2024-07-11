First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 61.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 2,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

