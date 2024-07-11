First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 34,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,729. The firm has a market cap of $341.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
