First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 34,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,729. The firm has a market cap of $341.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 65,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.