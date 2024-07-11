First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FCEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

