FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.13

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 20337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Steph & Co. raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

