FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.13

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRAGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 20337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Steph & Co. raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.