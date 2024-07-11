Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.