Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Up 10.9%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 86,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 242,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$138.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

