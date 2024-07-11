Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,702 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Fox Factory worth $44,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Up 11.7 %

FOXF traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 700,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

