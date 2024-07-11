Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Up 1.1%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.31. 315,632 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.97.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51.
Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
