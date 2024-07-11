Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 139,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 116,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $573.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

