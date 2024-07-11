Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.89

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 120150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $615.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 569,495 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

