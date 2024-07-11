FY2024 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$30.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$23.38 and a 52-week high of C$31.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$50,556.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,715.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

