G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $16.99 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 63.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00044015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000114 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

