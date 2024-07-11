G999 Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 65.1% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $17.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00044409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

