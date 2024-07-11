Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gamer Pakistan Trading Up 0.3 %
GPAK traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Gamer Pakistan has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.39.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gamer Pakistan
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.