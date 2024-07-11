Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gamer Pakistan Trading Up 0.3 %

GPAK traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Gamer Pakistan has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Gamer Pakistan Company Profile

Further Reading

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

