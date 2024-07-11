GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.63. 858,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,574,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

GDS Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.92 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $17,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GDS by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $13,928,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

