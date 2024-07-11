Gearbox Protocol Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $544,426.43 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0091546 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $661,584.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

