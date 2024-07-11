Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gencor Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

