Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Yong Yu Sells 6,849 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $14,519.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Genelux Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Genelux Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.58.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Genelux by 2,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.