Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,848 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 164.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.24. 409,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,264. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

