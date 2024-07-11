Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 23,643 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 220.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.3 %

FTNT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,352,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,543. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

