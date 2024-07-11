Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 118,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,684. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

