Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $860,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 15,615,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.