Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,506 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 795.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRBN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.32. 80,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

