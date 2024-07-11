Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.47. 794,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,778. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

