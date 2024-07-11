Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7,854.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after acquiring an additional 111,786 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

