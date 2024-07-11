Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS DUSA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $520.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

