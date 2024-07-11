Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $535,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 458,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,366. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

