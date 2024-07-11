Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 676,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,366. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.