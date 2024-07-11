Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,016. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

