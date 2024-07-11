Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.83. 151,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

