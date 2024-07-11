Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 995 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 343,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,402. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

