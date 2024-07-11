Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,690. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.