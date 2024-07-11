Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,781,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,673,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,180,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

