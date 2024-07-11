Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after buying an additional 137,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after buying an additional 474,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after acquiring an additional 312,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,458,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,131. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

