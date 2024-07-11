Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000.

NASDAQ FVC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

