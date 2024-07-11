General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS GEVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,912. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative net margin of 1,477.62% and a negative return on equity of 382.83%.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

