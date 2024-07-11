Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 579,349 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,349 shares during the period. Certara accounts for about 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Certara worth $78,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Certara by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Certara by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 671,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.