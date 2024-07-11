Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $56.53 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $56,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $10,907,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $3,829,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.60. 132,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $98.55.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

