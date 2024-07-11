Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 6,048 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $92,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 188,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,998. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

