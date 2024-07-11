Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.25. 2,087,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,821. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.