GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 1,056.0% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 50.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 1,001,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,533. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

