Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 171.4% in June

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.39% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

