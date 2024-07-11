Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,980 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 159,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 603.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 946,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 811,655 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 501.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,510. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

