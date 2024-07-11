Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 749 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $559.57. 2,398,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,828. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $565.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.34.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

