Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $3.87

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.8657 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

PAC stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.04. 26,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

