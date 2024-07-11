Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 48,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Guyana Goldstrike Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53.
Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile
Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Jupiter Copper Project. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.
