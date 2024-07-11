Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,809 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

