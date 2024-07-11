Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.
HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of HRMY opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
